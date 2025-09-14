Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $256.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.