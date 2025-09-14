Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $286.91.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

