Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

