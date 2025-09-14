Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.31 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,479,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,049,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $479.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day moving average is $451.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

