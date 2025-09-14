Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 62.9% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $196.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

