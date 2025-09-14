Verde Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,011,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,057.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

