Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.32. The company has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.