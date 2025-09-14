TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 439 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.