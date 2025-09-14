iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

