SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $235.30 and a 12-month high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.