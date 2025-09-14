Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

