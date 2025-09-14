PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

