FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

