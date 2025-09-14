Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.