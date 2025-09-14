Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 3,991 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

