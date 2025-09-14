Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 668 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

