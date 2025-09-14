Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $29,211.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36.

On Friday, August 15th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 475 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $32,589.75.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

