Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

