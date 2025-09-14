Nova Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

