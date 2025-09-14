Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.
Prologis Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE:PLD opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
