Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $41.25 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $41,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average is $227.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

