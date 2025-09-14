Roxbury Financial LLC Has $777,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InvesTrust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.