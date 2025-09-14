Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 300.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,594.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5,215.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,894.51 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

