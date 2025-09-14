RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.0%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $233.93. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.