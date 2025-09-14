JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.5% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average is $267.38. The stock has a market cap of $843.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

