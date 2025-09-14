185 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,218.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

