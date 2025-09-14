RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2%

INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.