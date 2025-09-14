Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $471.10 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.33. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.