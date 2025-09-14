First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New $234,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

