Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

