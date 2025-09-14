Garde Capital Inc. Sells 86 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average is $227.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

