Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

