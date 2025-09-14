Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,590,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.