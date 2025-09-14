Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.