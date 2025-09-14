Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

