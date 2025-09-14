Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7%

F stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

