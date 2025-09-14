Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

