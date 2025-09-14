Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,523,000 after buying an additional 548,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.64 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

