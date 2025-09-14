Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,271 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

