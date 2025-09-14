Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.