HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,607 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

