Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 176 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,218.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,132.43. The company has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

