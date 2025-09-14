Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2,445 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $205,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 146,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

