Investors Research Corp Buys 14,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $103.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

