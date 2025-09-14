Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 3,463 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

