Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 827 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

