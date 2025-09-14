Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,804 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,103,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Collier Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% during the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,520 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%
NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
