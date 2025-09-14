Verde Capital Management Purchases 1,955 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,638,000 after acquiring an additional 327,724 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

