Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

