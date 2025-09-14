Osprey Private Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Osprey Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

